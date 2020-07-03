Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Ben
Maker
Hey PH community! I started making this app back in April (when everyone was drawing oranges and posting Bill Clinton on their IG stories). I saw tons of people posting dumb challenges and wanted to build a platform for people to share new ones. Swirl has templates and stickers for fun but low-effort challenges that you can share to your story and tag friends in. Just signup with Snapchat to get started. It's the first time I've ever made an iPhone app, so lmk what you think!
UpvoteShare