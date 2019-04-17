Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Swipio - Glamorous Shopping...

Swipio - Glamorous Shopping for iPhone

Shopping never looked so good. Swipe to shop!

Swipio is a new and gorgeous way of shopping on your iPhone. Discover hundreds of interesting products with big discounts! How does it work? One-by-one, you'll view each product. Swipe left to see the next goodie, swipe right to put it in your shopping cart.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Emilis Strimaitis
Emilis Strimaitis
Makers
Emilis Strimaitis
Emilis Strimaitis
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Emilis Strimaitis
Emilis StrimaitisMakerPro@emilis_strimaitis
We wanted to create a new and fun way of shopping on your phone. Swipio is not a regular shopping app, but it's a discovery platform, where you never know what's waiting for you on the next Swipe. We're planning to release the Android version soon as well!
Upvote ·