Get rewarded seamlessly at local businesses and collect points as you spend. The Swipii app utilises card linking technology, meaning it links to your credit or debit card so you will never forget your loyalty card ever again!
10 great start-ups from Glasgow to watchGlasgow is a hotspot for entrepreneurial activity and its tech start-up community is driving innovation at full throttle. Glasgow is just as potent a location for tech entrepreneurs as Edinburgh, and here are 10 young start-ups to prove it.
Silicon Republic
Swipii is the new easy to use and secure rewards app - here's the lowdownA FANTASTIC new loyalty app has arrived and it's set to reward Scottish shoppers INSTANTLY. Swipii gives customers fantastic rewards and offers on everyday purchases - we take a look at the ins and outs and how you can start earning points.
The Scottish Sun
Former Skyscanner bosses and 5pm.co.uk founder join Glasgow app firmTwo former Skyscanner bosses and the founder of a restaurant booking site have joined Glasgow based customer loyalty app developer Swipii as it plots a major expansion. Swipii, which helps small firms attract repeat business via an online platform. has appointed Skyscanner's growth director Janet Balneaves to its executive team in the same role.
businessInsider
Glasgow loyalty app firm hires big hitters for European expansionA SCOTS customer loyalty app firm is eyeing rapid expansion in the UK and Europe backed up by the hiring of three heavy hitters from two of the country's most successful start-ups. Glasgow-based Swipii, which has developed software that allows smaller firms to set up loyalty points schemes, is moving to grow the number of businesses it works with from 1,000 to 3,000 by next year.
HeraldScotland
Swipii Secures $2.4M in Journey to Bring Advanced Tech to Local Business | Markets InsiderGLASGOW, Scotland, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swipii, founded in late 2015 and based in Glasgow, is first in the UK to use ground-breaking card linking technology and truly focus on empowering local businesses. Users of their innovative app can download Swipii from Google Play or App Store and sign up by linking their everyday debit or credit card.
markets.businessinsider.com
Sara MeilMaker@sara_ann_meil · Growth Marketing Manager @ Swipii
Hello! Swipii created this product to give small businesses the tools to create a digital loyalty that they can offer their customers in the form of an app. Customers can download the app for free and gain points to redeem against rewards at lots of local businesses. Currently most of our locations are within Glasgow, however we are expanding throughout the UK. We would love to hear your feedback :)
