Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Swipe2delete
Swipe2delete
Clean up your camera roll
Visit
Upvote 21
2 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Swipe2delete makes cleaning up your camera roll simple and fun! Swipe right to keep, left to delete—organize your photos one month at a time. No clutter, just your best moments.
Launched in
iOS
Storage
Photography
by
Swipe2delete
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Swipe2delete
Clean up your camera roll
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Swipe2delete by
Swipe2delete
was hunted by
Ric Santos
in
iOS
,
Storage
,
Photography
. Made by
Ric Santos
. Featured on October 24th, 2024.
Swipe2delete
is not rated yet. This is Swipe2delete's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report