Eli Chamberlin
Maker
Head of Product & Design @reelgoodapp
Thanks for the hunt Ben! Eli here, head of product & design at Reelgood. With "Swipe with Friends," we're aiming to end the nightly household conflict around what to watch. Especially with many people getting more household time than ever. Over the years, we've seen a lot of discussion about a "tinder for movies" and even a few apps designed to make movie-matching-magic. Heck, even we built a few prototypes. This time, we think we’ve nailed it. Why we think it's great: - EASY & FAST: No app to download, no account needed. Just share a url and you can be swiping with friends in seconds. - ONLY YOUR SERVICES: Reelgood's filters cover 150+ streaming services in the US & UK, so you'll only match with movies & shows you can stream. - GOOD SUGGESTIONS: Reelgood's recommendations system combined with filters for IMDb score, genre, release year, and more will get you relevant titles to swipe thru, not just a random assortment. Short of high-jacking the remote and going full dictator, we genuinely believe this is the fastest way to find something to watch with your partner, a group, a friend, or anyone you want to watch-party with. Excited to hear what Product Hunt (and later rest of the internet) thinks. This is just the start, so definitely let us know where you'd like to see any enhancements or changes. Happy swiping.
