Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Swipe Sort
Swipe Sort
Tinder for Your Photos: Swipe to Sort
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tired of a cluttered photo album? Meet Photo Cleaner: Swipe Sort. Inspired by dating apps, Swipe Sort lets you organize your photos with ease—swipe left to delete, right to keep your favorites. Simplify your photo management today!
Launched in
Apple
by
Swipe Sort
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
About this launch
Swipe Sort
Tinder for Your Photos: Swipe to Sort
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Swipe Sort by
Swipe Sort
was hunted by
Drew Garcia
in
Apple
. Made by
Drew Garcia
. Featured on July 11th, 2024.
Swipe Sort
is not rated yet. This is Swipe Sort's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report