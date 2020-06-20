Swipe Journal
Private journal for people in a hurry
Discussion
Pavel Parshakov
Maker
Hi Makers! We built Swipe Journal initially to solve our own problem of not being able to consistently keep a daily journal. We wanted to make the journaling experience as frictionless as possible plus add an element of interactivity to avoid being faced with a blank page. So far we are two months into journaling and it has made a big difference in our ability to reflect on our lives. If you always wanted to journal but could never fully commit, this app maybe for you. Feedback, comments, scathing reviews are welcome!
