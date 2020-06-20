  1. Home
Swipe Journal

Private journal for people in a hurry

#3 Product of the Day
Keep track of important areas of your life in less than a minute a day. Create categories, habits, goals that you want to track. Each day simply swipe left or right on each category, add a note, photo or voice message, and you are done. Track trends overtime.
Hi Makers! We built Swipe Journal initially to solve our own problem of not being able to consistently keep a daily journal. We wanted to make the journaling experience as frictionless as possible plus add an element of interactivity to avoid being faced with a blank page. So far we are two months into journaling and it has made a big difference in our ability to reflect on our lives. If you always wanted to journal but could never fully commit, this app maybe for you. Feedback, comments, scathing reviews are welcome!
