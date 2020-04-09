Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Thomas BONNARDOT
Hunter
A friend of mine sent me a link to join a video conference which brought me to Swingby website. I’ve download the app and can’t stop using it since then! The tool itself is really minimalist and simple to use. Plus, it is completely free and doesn’t even require an email (!) I’m a PM and I’m using it with my squad to stay in touch during those quarantine time. I’ve reached out to the maker and though I’ll share this little gem here. I’m sure it is going to be really useful for a lot of people, especially with the current lockdown situation and as more and more people are working from home now.
Upvote (4)Share
With this covid time, with my team, we used Discord for working in remote and speak with other instantly. But it missed something, the video. With Swingby it's exactly the tools we needed. An instant vocal and video conversation for keeping the link between all the team and always be motivated. Thank you @henrichabrand1 for this solution !
UpvoteShare