Swimply App 2.0

You can now rent swimming pools by the hour thanks to a new website, and it's perfect for summer With record heatwaves baking the country from coast to coast, Americans everywhere are looking for a way to cool down this summer. And now, thanks to a new Airbnb-like swimming pool company, they can find refuge without trekking far. Swimply is a new website that allows users to search for private pools in their city and rent them by the hour.