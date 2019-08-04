Log InSign up
Swimply App 2.0

Book beautiful pools by the hour

Enjoy all the luxuries of of a pool without the burden of actually owning one.
Book beautiful private pools from local hosts with the tap of a button and enjoy your local escape from reality with Swimply.
Swimply - Escape Locally.
Book Your Own Private Pool by the Hour with Swimply | The ManualEverything is shareable these days - classic cars, RVs, beach houses, even clothing and luggage. Now the latest addition to the sharing economy: swimming pools. If you've ever wanted to throw a hip-hop-video-worthy pool party but always lacked the pool part, Swimply has you covered.
'Swimply' App Lets You Rent Luxury Pools By the HourAre you desperate for a private, relaxing pool day this summer but don't have access to a great pool to lounge around in? No problem, because there's now an app for that.
Swimply Let's You Rent Out People's PoolsWatch Swimply Let's You Rent Out People's Pools, a Money video from NowThis.
This Genius New Site Lets You Rent Strangers' Swimming Pools by the HourThere is no true antidote to hazy, days-long heatwaves, but cooling off in a chill backyard pool may be the next best thing. That is, if you have access to a pool or are pals with a generous neighbor who invites you over for a dip when the mercury spikes.
You can now rent swimming pools by the hour thanks to a new website, and it's perfect for summerWith record heatwaves baking the country from coast to coast, Americans everywhere are looking for a way to cool down this summer. And now, thanks to a new Airbnb-like swimming pool company, they can find refuge without trekking far. Swimply is a new website that allows users to search for private pools in their city and rent them by the hour.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews5.0/5
Chatzatron 81
So convenient!! For us who don’t own pools just an amazing get away
Joe Dabbah
I don’t own a pool. After a long day of work or I wanna just relax, where am I getting a pool from??? Oh I know.. SWIMPLY. Thank you Swimply love it 💯
Tamar Laskin
LOVVVVEEEE💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💕💕💕💕💕💕
Kalman Groner
The website is great. The app is even better. For a while we were considering putting in a pool. Now we don't need to. It's so much fun going to different pools. Sometimes I book a pool for my wife and I and sometimes I book a pool for the whole family. Recently I've noticed a lot of new pools to choose from.
