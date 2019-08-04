Swimply App 2.0

Discussion
10 Reviews
Chatzatron 81
So convenient!! For us who don’t own pools just an amazing get away
Love it.
I don’t own a pool. After a long day of work or I wanna just relax, where am I getting a pool from??? Oh I know.. SWIMPLY. Thank you Swimply love it 💯
LOVVVVEEEE💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💕💕💕💕💕💕
The website is great. The app is even better. For a while we were considering putting in a pool. Now we don't need to. It's so much fun going to different pools. Sometimes I book a pool for my wife and I and sometimes I book a pool for the whole family. Recently I've noticed a lot of new pools to choose from.