This is the latest launch from Imports for Trello
See Imports for Trello ’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Swimlanes for Trello
Ranked #15 for today
Swimlanes for Trello
Horizontal swimlanes for your Trello boards
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Add horizontal swimlanes to easily see your Trello board by member, label or custom field 😎 Totally FREE: simply add the Power-Up to your Trello Board to get started
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
by
Imports for Trello
About this launch
Imports for Trello
Import cards into Trello from a spreadsheet/csv
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Swimlanes for Trello by
Imports for Trello
was hunted by
Robin Warren
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
. Made by
Robin Warren
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Imports for Trello
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#101
Report