Swiipe News 2.0

Alex
Hi all, two years ago I launched my news app with a twist, Swiipe, on Product Hunt (https://www.producthunt.com/post...). The response was overwhelming and it has now received over 1000 upvotes. I never expected my little summer project to land me on the front page of Mashable and allow me to speak at international conferences. Now, it's been about 23 months since my initial release of Swiipe and I'm back to release version 2.0. As a 16-year-old in Ireland, I have 13 weeks of summer holidays so I used that opportunity to revisit my most proud achievement. Swiipe 2.0 offers you a unique way to view the headlines one by one. Simply swipe left to dismiss the article, right to save the article for later and tap to view the article in full. This version contains a complete design and allows users to connect by sharing articles on their profiles. Any feedback on Swiipe would be appreciated and feel free to contact me at: alexandergoodison@gmail.com or on twitter as @alex_goodison
