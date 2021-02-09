discussion
Arnav Mahajan
Maker
Hey makers and hunters, Do you remember your first... email? Most of us at Swifter were in our early teens, and the first email we sent felt like magic. Its been decades since then and nothing has really changed. Until now. With Swifter we're trying to change what email can *be*. But more on that later. As we were working on Swifter, we realized we were constantly getting stuck trying to write email headers and smart copy that'd stand out. This isn't a problem unique to our team, and any business that sends email faces a creative block when it comes to generating consistent, creative copy. To solve this, we built an AI-based email subject line and preview text generator (using GPT-3). Using this tool, you can: 1. Generate subject lines and pre-headers 2. For common B2B use cases (welcome, pain points and goal events) 3. For common B2C use cases (welcome, abandoned cart and discounts) 4. Preview your headers and pre-headers on iPhone mockups 5. Copy the results and share them 4. *coming soon* - Email body copy generator This tool is in alpha stage, so we would love to know your feedback. Users are limited to 10 runs for free, but for Product Hunters who sign up today, we are offering 30 runs free (plus a chance at our early-access beta program). You can follow us on Twitter - @swifter_hq
I met Arnav on a whatsapp group for SaaS product makers. At the time, I was struggling with marketing, and email marketing in particular. Arnav helped me understand the basics, and then set me up with multiple resouces for me to learn more. At the time, he mentioned his company was working on a AI-based email subject line generator - and I immediately saw the value in it! I've tried the tool recently now, and its been a godsend for me to quickly generate ideas for emails. Their tool is in alpha stage and they have big plans to make it better! Check it out today!
Hey definitely was looking for something like this. Let me try it out.
@adhi_sharma Sure, please let us know what you think about it!
This looks amazing! Good Luck, @arnav1712!
@aakarshan_chawla thank you so much!
Sounds Super intresting. Great work guys!
This is super relevant and solves a major pain point! Just today we spent 30 mins trying to come up with new subject lines for our latest campaign. Can't wait to try this out!
@sahil_aggarwal thank you, aren't you the kindest! Let me know how it works for you :)
This is amazing. Go kill it Arnav.
@aayushaeran thank you so much :)
This is pretty cool! We all have been there - stuck at a blank screen. Excited to check it out.
@rohitsrivastv it means so much to me, coming from someone I have literally learnt marketing from.
I know what it's like to be stuck staring at a blank page, waiting for inspiration to strike - this promises to jump start that process. Really excited to try this out!
@vinaykesari, would love to have your feedback! :D