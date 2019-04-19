SwiftCV
Create beautiful & responsive web resumes
#1 Product of the DayToday
Create elegant resumes in minutes ✌🏻
- Device responsive.
- Easy share via a unique public link
- No complicated tools required
- Update in real time
- Need a hardcopy? The download PDF option is always available.
- Always available online & Free to use.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Akash YadavMaker@akash_yadav1 · UX Designer, Product Enthusiast
Hi there! 👋 So recently I was planning to switch my job and the first thing any recruiter ask for is Resume. So I had to dig out my old word file resume and do painstaking edits on it and then export a PDF out of it. Being a designer I was not at all happy with the aesthetics of my old resume and also there were some fundamental flaws as it was never designed from the perspective of an HR or a recruiter. I got some insights from an HR friend and created a 1-page resume in Sketch. A couple of my non- design friends were really intrigued with my resume and wanted something similar for them as well. They didn't know anything about Sketch, so they wanted my help in creating their resume. That's when the bulb glowed, the bell rang and I got my AHA! moment 💡. Over a course of 2 months, we decided to work on a product - That is both elegant and powerful - That is available online whenever I need it. - That I can edit as easily as a Facebook post. - That is device adaptive so that the HR doesn't have to zoom in my PDF resume on a small phone or require special software to open my word resume on her phone. That looks good on any device. -That is light like a Link so that I don't need to attach heavy PDF/word resume in my mail and end up getting in the trash folder of the recruiter. - That I can rectify at once place in case of a mistake and it gets rectified everywhere without resending the resumes all over again. That's how SwiftCV was born. A small idea to solve a problem turned into a side project. I hope you will find it interesting and that it can help you build/ maintain your professional presence online without any hassle! Very excited to hear your feedback 🙏 👉🏻 Track the list of exciting upcoming features: https://www.swiftcv.com/suggest-us 🐞 Let us know in case you encounter a bug, in the comments or on our site's contact us section.
Upvote Share·