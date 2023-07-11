Products
Home
→
Product
→
Swiftbrief
Swiftbrief
SEO briefs in 2 mins with accurate keyword data
Our tool combines Keyword Clustering, Keyword Data and AI to help your writers create articles that rank. Your writers don't need to know SEO, just follow instructions from your AI-generated briefs!
Launched in
Marketing
SEO
Artificial Intelligence
by
Swiftbrief
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Ping me to get access to our Briefs v2 ✌️"
The makers of Swiftbrief
About this launch
Swiftbrief
Create high quality, data-backed content briefs in 2 mins.
1
review
100
followers
Follow for updates
Swiftbrief by
Swiftbrief
was hunted by
Stefan Wirth
in
Marketing
,
SEO
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Stefan Wirth
,
Flavio Amiel
,
Rudi Seelig
,
Vadim Bancevich
,
Anton Avsievich
,
Aleksandra Mazur
,
Francisco Schulz
,
Marco Döring
,
Igor Krasnik
,
Vladimir Panteleev
,
Victoria Tevrizova
and
Moe Kaloub
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
Swiftbrief
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Swiftbrief's first launch.
