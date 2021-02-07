discussion
SwifLink is a tool mainly for content creators, designers and businesses who want to be able to really control the look of their biolink page and also imbed their recent YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, SoundCloud and Twitch content right there amongst other links. Adding a mini portfolio in the biolink page will be rolling out later this month. Some examples: https://swif.link/Zahrah https://swif.link/prabhalr https://swif.link/faizkhay https://swif.link/mauritian.wand... https://swif.link/khay and our own Swif page https://swif.link/swiflink SwifLink can also be used as a shorten URLs generator and offer the possibility to not only get detailed analytics but also integrate your Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel code in the links for you to share and use your own user data for marketing purposes. There are still some minor bugs to fix but the platform is fully functional. Any additional recommendations to improve is welcomed.
