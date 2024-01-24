Products
A Taylor-made puzzle by Fijit

Free
Embed
Merge your love for puzzles and Taylor in Swiftie Match! Navigate through a sea of sparkling symbols, embrace the Swiftie vibe, and leave your mark on the leaderboards. Are you ready to become the ultimate Swiftie champion? Join the adventure now!
Games
Entertainment
About this launch
Swifitie MatchA Taylor-Made Puzzle by Fijit
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Games, Entertainment. Made by
Noah Martins
and
Sanidhya Sharma
. Featured on January 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Swifitie Match's first launch.
