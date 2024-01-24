Products
Swifitie Match
Swifitie Match
A Taylor-made puzzle by Fijit
Merge your love for puzzles and Taylor in Swiftie Match! Navigate through a sea of sparkling symbols, embrace the Swiftie vibe, and leave your mark on the leaderboards. Are you ready to become the ultimate Swiftie champion? Join the adventure now!
Games
Entertainment
Swifitie Match
About this launch
Swifitie Match
A Taylor-Made Puzzle by Fijit
Swifitie Match by
Swifitie Match
Rohan Chaubey
Games
Entertainment
Noah Martins
Sanidhya Sharma
. Featured on January 24th, 2024.
Swifitie Match
is not rated yet. This is Swifitie Match's first launch.
