Swelly 5.0

Swelly has the worlds opinions in your pocket. It rewards you for sharing your opinion with crypto currencies🤑.
It's fun A/B voting (🍕 or 🍔) makes it easy to express yourself, get answers and make new connections 👨🏾🎤🦹🏻.
Reviews
- Pros:
A fast cheap way to gain opinions and earn/ spend crypto- what’s not to like?Cons:
i’d like the option to filter Swellls so i can respond only to those offering $kin for my opinion
Another major milestone in crypto mass adoption and a cost effective market research/ marketing tool for savvy companiesDanielCKin has used this product for one week.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
Great to see a rebound from the crypto hype. With Swelly and October (also on PH today) there are finally actual consumer platforms with usage and engaged communities.
Upvote (2)Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new since 4.0?
Upvote (2)Share·
Peter BuchroithnerMaker@peterbuch · CEO, Swell
Hey @aaronoleary, 4.0 was the launch of our latest chatbot within Facebook Messenger and other chat applications. For 5.0 we teamed up with the crypto currency Kin (by kik) and built a new app experience for iOS and Android. Within this app you can now earn crypto currency for engaging with questions.
Upvote (2)Share·