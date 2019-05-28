Swell is a simple to do list and task manager. It uses boards, lists, cards and subtasks to help you get more done.
Noma Skin@noma_skin
Handy little extension. Will you be adding teams?
Louis BlytheMaker@louis_blythe · Maker @ Swell
@noma_skin Yeh I think that was always the intention. But the goal would be to do it in a way where if you are not on a team you dont get spammed with invite your team messages 20 times a day!
Louis BlytheMaker@louis_blythe · Maker @ Swell
Hey Hunters! We wanted to make a handy Chrome extension that helped people get more work done with less stress. This is a fully bootstrapped project that is aimed at solving our own need but if people find it useful then we will keep building! We would love your feedback good, bad and ugly. Thanks a million!
