Home
→
Product
→
Sweetspot
Sweetspot
AI-Powered Search Engine for Government Contracts
Visit
Upvote 16
50% off first 3 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sweetspot is an AI-powered search engine for businesses that bid on government contracts. Businesses can leverage Sweetspot to find relevant contracts in just seconds, instead of spending hours digging through SAM(.gov).
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Search
by
Sweetspot
About this launch
Sweetspot
AI-Powered Search Engine for Government Contracts
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Sweetspot by
Sweetspot
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Made by
Sachin Subramanian
,
Andrew Arkhipov
and
Philip Kung
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Sweetspot
is not rated yet. This is Sweetspot's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report