Sweetspot

AI-Powered Search Engine for Government Contracts

Sweetspot is an AI-powered search engine for businesses that bid on government contracts. Businesses can leverage Sweetspot to find relevant contracts in just seconds, instead of spending hours digging through SAM(.gov).
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Search
Sweetspot
About this launch
Sweetspot
Sweetspot by
Sweetspot
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, Search. Made by
Sachin Subramanian
,
Andrew Arkhipov
and
Philip Kung
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Sweetspot
is not rated yet. This is Sweetspot's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-