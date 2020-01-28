Discussion
Hi everyone - I'm Lukas and I worked on this product. We made this tool for ML engineers to launch a hyperparameter search and visualize their results with three lines of code. We found that most ML practitioners think that hyperparameter search is a good idea but don't do it all the time because it seems like a pain to set up. Do you do hyperparameter search? I'd love to hear about how you do it.
PS: sweeps are free for everyone and we're super excited for you to try them. If you give them a try, please let us know what you think! 😊 We're always trying to make them even better.
I am user of Sweeps. I have been hooked after the first time I used it for hyperparameter tuning which is genuinely a tiring process. I was so satisfied with the product that I decided to put together a blog post around it including my personal commentary: https://www.wandb.com/articles/r.... I highly encourage all the ML practitioners try it.
Those visualizations are beautiful, easily a tableau integregation?
@anchit_roy1 thank you! Nope all built inhouse :)
