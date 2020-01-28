  1. Home
Scalable, customizable hyperparameter tuning

Hyperparameter tuning is a way to find the best machine learning model. We make it ridiculously easy to run hyperparameter sweeps using simple algorithms like grid search, to more modern approaches like bayesian optimization and early stopping.
Sweeps OverviewUse W&B Sweeps to manage hyperparameter search and hyperparameter optimization
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Lukas Biewald
Lukas Biewald
Maker
Hi everyone - I'm Lukas and I worked on this product. We made this tool for ML engineers to launch a hyperparameter search and visualize their results with three lines of code. We found that most ML practitioners think that hyperparameter search is a good idea but don't do it all the time because it seems like a pain to set up. Do you do hyperparameter search? I'd love to hear about how you do it.
Lavanya Shukla
Lavanya Shukla
Maker
PS: sweeps are free for everyone and we're super excited for you to try them. If you give them a try, please let us know what you think! 😊 We're always trying to make them even better.
Sayak Paul
Sayak Paul
I am user of Sweeps. I have been hooked after the first time I used it for hyperparameter tuning which is genuinely a tiring process. I was so satisfied with the product that I decided to put together a blog post around it including my personal commentary: https://www.wandb.com/articles/r.... I highly encourage all the ML practitioners try it.
Anchit Roy
Anchit Roy
Those visualizations are beautiful, easily a tableau integregation?
Lavanya Shukla
Lavanya Shukla
Maker
@anchit_roy1 thank you! Nope all built inhouse :)
