Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Sweephy
See Sweephy’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Sweephy
Sweephy
No code data-driven decisions : all insight, pure value
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We heard a lot of AI tools have just been published and each of them works for different purposes. At Sweephy, we created our model pool by using the most powerful open-source models for non-tech people - to get insight from the raw data!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Business Intelligence
by
Sweephy
Vitally
Ad
A new era for customer success productivity
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Sweephy
Raw data to business value platform
8
reviews
174
followers
Follow for updates
Sweephy by
Sweephy
was hunted by
Abdullah Alka Kandilli
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Abdullah Alka Kandilli
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
Sweephy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report