  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sweephy
Ranked #14 for today

Sweephy

Data cleaning as a service

Free Options
Sweephy is a data cleaning and preparing as a service requiring no codes and no rules. that cleans and prepares data from a variety of sources, in minutes, without the need for rules or code.

Simply put, if you can use Excel, you can use Sweephy.
Launched in Data & Analytics, Data Science, Business Intelligence by
Sweephy
Founders Club by Product Hunt
Ad
Access to offers from partners like Salesforce, Typeform & Zendesk
About this launch
SweephyData Cleaning as a Service | DaaS
3reviews
Sweephy by
Sweephy
was hunted by
Abdullah Alka Kandilli
in Data & Analytics, Data Science, Business Intelligence. Made by
Abdullah Alka Kandilli
,
Ertuğ Dilek
and
Erce Can Bektüre
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Sweephy
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Sweephy's first launch.
Upvotes
109
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#92