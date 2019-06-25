Reviews
Jitesh Dugar
Happy to hunt this really cool and beautifully designed social voting app to help us make difficult decisions. It is most suited for situations when we have A or B decisions to make and we need our friends' help to help us decide. You can easily setup social voting with the Swayer app. Extremely easy.
I started Swayer to help make those daily choices where I was always trying to seek approval from my friends. I've made it as easy as possible to quickly take a pic, choose your voting emojis, set a time limit and then share with your friends who's opinions you truly value. I'll be adding loads of new and exciting features soon too, so please enjoy the app and stay tuned for more!
