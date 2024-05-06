Launches
SWay

SWay

App to quit smoking or vaping

Free Options
After a smoke break, start the timer. Smoke when the timer expires. Once a day, the app will increase the time interval on the timer. Every day you will smoke less and less. It's simple, it works.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Time Tracking
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
42
followers
was hunted by
Mik Che
in Android, Health & Fitness, Time Tracking. Made by
Mik Che
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
Upvotes
38
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#38