Home
Product
SWay
SWay
App to quit smoking or vaping
After a smoke break, start the timer. Smoke when the timer expires. Once a day, the app will increase the time interval on the timer. Every day you will smoke less and less. It's simple, it works.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Time Tracking
About this launch
Reduce your dependence (interval extension method).
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is SWay - Quit/less smoking (or vaping)'s first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
11
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#38
