Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sway
Sway

Sway

Say goodbye to card transaction fees

Free Options
With Sway, merchants turn their phones into payment terminals to accept unlimited payments for a fixed monthly fee. On top of that, we bring e-commerce tools to the in-person payment space.
Launched in Android, Fintech, Payments by
Sway
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Sway
SwaySay goodbye to card transaction fees
0
reviews
6
followers
Sway by
Sway
was hunted by
Niek Volkert
in Android, Fintech, Payments. Made by
Niek Volkert
,
Marco Brito
and
Isaac Hinman
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Sway
is not rated yet. This is Sway's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#154