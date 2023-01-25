Products
Sway
Sway
Say goodbye to card transaction fees
Visit
Upvote 7
2 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With Sway, merchants turn their phones into payment terminals to accept unlimited payments for a fixed monthly fee. On top of that, we bring e-commerce tools to the in-person payment space.
Launched in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Payments
by
Sway
About this launch
Sway
Say goodbye to card transaction fees
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Sway by
Sway
was hunted by
Niek Volkert
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Payments
. Made by
Niek Volkert
,
Marco Brito
and
Isaac Hinman
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Sway
is not rated yet. This is Sway's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#154
