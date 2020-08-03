Swarm.trade

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Aditya Lingampally
Maker
Hi PH 👋 We are excited to share with you what we have been busy building over the past few months. We call it Swarm! We created Swarm to give the average investor (like us!) a better shot at making money in the stock market. Sure there are a ton of research and investment analysis tools out there, but if you’re like us, you are overwhelmed by all of the information and don’t know who to trust or what to believe. We built Swarm so that we could talk to people we trust transparently about what investments we are making, and use their insights to help us make smarter decisions. Swarm is really easy to use: Securely link your brokerage and create your Swarm (your private group with only the people you trust). Next time you trade, we automatically group-text your transactions to your Swarm. The sharing goes both ways — you’ll also see the trades others in your Swarm are making! Start discussing your trades and learn from others you trust. We take privacy and security seriously. We only share with your Swarm what you are trading — we do not share how much money you are investing. We use Plaid to connect to your brokerage to ensure security. Please note that our automated texting service isn't real-time. Because we use Plaid, there is usually a delay in automatically texting your trades to your network. Also note, we only support USA currently. It's free to use. Give Swarm a try! We think you’ll love it. Have ideas for how to make Swarm better 🙏: https://swarm.nolt.io/top Connect with us on Twitter: @swarm_investing
UpvoteShare