JavaScript tool to convert any layout to a drag-to-swap one

Free
A framework-agnostic tool that converts any layout into a drag-to-swap one with just a few lines of code.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Web Design
 by
About this launch
Taha Shashtari
in Developer Tools, Web Design. Made by
Taha Shashtari
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
This is Swapy's first launch.
