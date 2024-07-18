Launches
Swapy
Swapy
JavaScript tool to convert any layout to a drag-to-swap one
A framework-agnostic tool that converts any layout into a drag-to-swap one with just a few lines of code.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Web Design
by
Swapy
About this launch
Swapy
JavaScript tool to convert any layout to a drag-to-swap one
Swapy by
Swapy
was hunted by
Taha Shashtari
in
Developer Tools
,
Web Design
. Made by
Taha Shashtari
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
Swapy
is not rated yet. This is Swapy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
