Home
→
Product
→
Swapped Finance
Ranked #7 for today
Swapped Finance
Leading DEX on rapidly growing Shardeum ecosystem
Visit
Upvote 239
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Swapped Finance is a leading decentralized exchange on Shardeum Blockchain that offers a secure, fair, and auto-scalable platform for trading digital assets. It also provides protection against front-running and a level playing field for all users.
Launched in
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Swapped Finance
About this launch
Swapped Finance
Leading DEX on rapidly growing Shardeum ecosystem
2
reviews
254
followers
Follow for updates
Swapped Finance by
Swapped Finance
was hunted by
Vansh Tah
in
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Vansh Tah
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
Swapped Finance
is rated
3/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Swapped Finance's first launch.
Upvotes
239
Comments
23
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7
