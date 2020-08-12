Discussion
Omkar Birje
Hi Hunters! I’m Hunters maker of swaptoapp.com We know how complicated it is to find a good app developer and to continue working with him over time. With that the cost for building an app is in thousands of money as well 4000+ development hours. We wanted to create a service as simple as Wetransfer where you can upload your website url, pay and receive the app a few days later on your email. 😻🙏 With Swap To App, you can create a quick native app using just a website URL. Swap To App team will wrap your website and deliver you the app as fast as possible and you can submit it to the Play Store and App Store. Why - Easy to use - No coding skills required - No drag & drop - Native modules - Excellent customer support It's up to you to make your app awesome. Add all the modules you want. - Lifetime app updates free - Free support lifetime - Ad Mob (Don't include for better user experience) - One Signal - Firebase - In-app Purchase - Social Login - Native interaction - Tabs & Sliding Menu - Store Publishing Offer We have set a price of $199 per android app with iOS app FREE 🎁 for our launch on producthunt then we will go to €399 next week. Challenge Let's make us busy in app development.. Cheers, Omkar Birje
