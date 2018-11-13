SVIL builds superteams of expert remote talent to provide companies with on demand solutions from sales and marketing to software engineering, design and much more.
SVIL sources, vets, and manages all talent, and companies get a scalable workforce perfectly flexible to their needs, all within a single subscription.
Aziz PabaniMakerHiring@pabaniaziz · building the future of work
Hello PHers. I'm one of the makers of SVIL. What we really set out to do was think of what the future of work looks like. 3 big things were important: 1- Talent matters: You need great people to build anything amazing, and having someone vet them for expertise and past experience is crucial (saves a company's time and a lot of future opportunity cost) 2- Scalability: Having a flexible workforce that a company can scale up or down depending on their need not only turns traditional recruiting on its head, it allows companies to be a lot nimbler and faster and gives employees opportunities to constantly be learning and working on new projects 3- Leverage collective expertise: The combined experience of hundreds of people who have previously solved a similar problem is much more valuable than an individual company trying to reinvent the wheel. A central source that manages and supports projects with this data can be the difference between success and wasted resources Happy to respond to any comments, and you can contact us at https://svil.co or you can always email me at pabani@svil.co (For experienced freelancers looking to focus on doing great work instead of spending time finding and managing clients, you can join us here: https://svil.co/apply)
