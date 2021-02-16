discussion
Constantin
MakerDev ∙ Maker ∙ Blogger
Hey friends! As web development has shifted to SVG assets, I developed a personal (but tedious) workflow for embedding SVG graphics (mostly icons) in my code. Fed up with the tedious part, I set out to streamline the process, and make my life easier. SVGX is the result, and I am offering it free, for everyone to enjoy. The problem (pre-SVGX) 1. Load the webpage of my favorite SVG icon library 2. Search for what I need - and not find it 3. Load the webpage of my 2nd favorite library 4. etc 5. Download the icon 6. Open it in a file editor 7. Select the inner code & Cmd+C 8. Go to my IDE and paste it in my icon component 9. Repeat this for dozens and hundreds of icons and graphics 10. Net result = a lot of time wasted The solution (with SVGX) 1. (one time) Download all the SVG libraries into a single folder 2. Start SVGX 3. Start searching... it looks for SVGs through all the libraries/subfolders 4. Preview the icon you like 5. Opt+C to copy the inner markup (or C to copy everything) 6. Paste it in your code Features - Deep search of nested folders, limited to SVG files only - Preview, magnify, edit (with live preview) - Shortcuts to copy the whole or inner SVG markup - Need URL-encoded markup with single or double quotes? It has it - Ready-made background-image CSS code? Yep - How about CSS for repeating backgrounds? That too. (I always hated making it by hand) - SVGO-optimized code - Bookmark your favorite SVGs, and quickly go back to Recent(ly) used ones - Uh, and dark mode Who is it for? Designers / Developers / Makers / SVG lovers Product Hunt launch offer Did I already say SVGX is free? It sure is. But I am taking a stab at monetization by offering paid access to the source code on GitHub. So if you fancy taking a stab at the inner workings, to tinker with it, build from source, or whatever - I'm giving a 30% discount with the coupon code PHLAUNCH2021 (details on the website under How can I support SVGX?). SVGX, by the way, is made with Electron and Svelte. Phew, that was a lot to type! I hope you'll enjoy SVGX and let me know what you think!
