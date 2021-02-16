  1. Home
SVGX is a FREE offline desktop SVG icon/asset manager and browser for Mac and Windows. Use it to quickly locate the perfect icon for your design, copy and edit the SVG code, generate repeating background CSS, and more.
Hey friends! As web development has shifted to SVG assets, I developed a personal (but tedious) workflow for embedding SVG graphics (mostly icons) in my code. Fed up with the tedious part, I set out to streamline the process, and make my life easier. SVGX is the result, and I am offering it free, for everyone to enjoy. The problem (pre-SVGX) 1. Load the webpage of my favorite SVG icon library 2. Search for what I need - and not find it 3. Load the webpage of my 2nd favorite library 4. etc 5. Download the icon 6. Open it in a file editor 7. Select the inner code & Cmd+C 8. Go to my IDE and paste it in my icon component 9. Repeat this for dozens and hundreds of icons and graphics 10. Net result = a lot of time wasted The solution (with SVGX) 1. (one time) Download all the SVG libraries into a single folder 2. Start SVGX 3. Start searching... it looks for SVGs through all the libraries/subfolders 4. Preview the icon you like 5. Opt+C to copy the inner markup (or C to copy everything) 6. Paste it in your code Features - Deep search of nested folders, limited to SVG files only - Preview, magnify, edit (with live preview) - Shortcuts to copy the whole or inner SVG markup - Need URL-encoded markup with single or double quotes? It has it - Ready-made background-image CSS code? Yep - How about CSS for repeating backgrounds? That too. (I always hated making it by hand) - SVGO-optimized code - Bookmark your favorite SVGs, and quickly go back to Recent(ly) used ones - Uh, and dark mode Who is it for? Designers / Developers / Makers / SVG lovers Product Hunt launch offer Did I already say SVGX is free? It sure is. But I am taking a stab at monetization by offering paid access to the source code on GitHub. So if you fancy taking a stab at the inner workings, to tinker with it, build from source, or whatever - I'm giving a 30% discount with the coupon code PHLAUNCH2021 (details on the website under How can I support SVGX?). SVGX, by the way, is made with Electron and Svelte. Phew, that was a lot to type! I hope you'll enjoy SVGX and let me know what you think!
