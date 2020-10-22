discussion
Anup Aglawe
Maker
Hi hunters ✨, I'm undergraduate CS student recently jumped into the Software development and 💓 building tools to maximize my productvitiy. I'm glad to introduce a new UI customizable tool, svg wave . It is a fast, customizable tool to generate awesome svg waves for UI as well as website designs. The tool is my personal alternative over "overkill designs apps" such as illustrator to generate svgs wave, which is common while creating UI mockups/websites. Although, there are few solutions on the internet, but none offers the function to generate multiple waves, or layered designs. Thanks to all the contributors to make it more feature-rich. https://github.com/anup-a/svgwave
