SVG Shapes
SVG Shapes
100+ SVG shapes with gradient magic
SVG Shapes is a tiny tool that offers an extensive collection of 100+ awesome SVG shapes with fill and gradient customizations.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Graphic Design
,
Design resources
by
SVG Shapes
About this launch
SVG Shapes
100+ SVG Shapes with gradient magic ✨
SVG Shapes by
SVG Shapes
was hunted by
Anup Aglawe
in
Design Tools
,
Graphic Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Anup Aglawe
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
SVG Shapes
is not rated yet. This is SVG Shapes's first launch.
