SVG Assets for Mac

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Nerius Vaškevičius
Hey everyone, I'd like to share my first macOS app with you 🥳 When I got into iOS app development I quickly realised that it's best to create all the graphics assets in a vector format just in case you'd need to resize them later. Converting SVG files to PNG soon bacame tedious, so I made a simple command-line tool using node.js. This was faster, but now, instead of a lot of clicking, I was doing a lot of typing and dragging to Xcode: an iPhone app needs an icon in 8 different sizes, add iPad and Apple Watch to the mix and you're looking at 20 different sizes 🤯 I saw this as a great opportunity to learn how to make macOS apps. My goal was to streamline the process as much as possible: drag the source file (SVG or high-res PNG) to SVG Assets, select the platforms you want to support and drag the resulting "AppIcon.appiconset" to Xcode. I also added support for creating Universal Image Sets (a set of 1x, 2x and 3x images). I'm happy to say that I used this app while making it and I'm quite happy how it turned out 😂 There are still several things I'd like to implement, like detecting when the source file has been modified and showing a way to refresh it. I'm also thinking about having a list of most commonly used sizes like navigation & tab bar button images, etc. Maybe even support for Android (mdpi, hdpi, xhdpi, etc.) images. To celebrate the launch, I'm making SVG Assets completely free for today. Not sure about the final price yet, but I'm thinking about $5 – $10 🤔 Hope you'll like it!
Upvote (1)Share