SVG Artista
SVG Artista
Little tool that helps you create SVG animations
Productivity
Developer Tools
#3 Product of the Day
Today
SVG Artista is a tool that helps you animate stroke and fill properties in your SVG graphics with CSS code. It should work fine with path, line, polyline, rect, circle, ellipse and polygon elements.
an hour ago
