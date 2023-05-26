Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Sveltron
Sveltron
You smart AI Svelte documentation to ship faster
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sveltron is a documentation copilot for your Svelte and SvelteKit projects. It can answer all your questions with any context. Always feed by the latest official documentation available 🤘 For example, you can ask "How fetch data in a load function?"
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Development
by
Sveltron
Paradot
Ad
Conscious personal AI companion with long-term memory
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What are your first impressions?"
The makers of Sveltron
About this launch
Sveltron
You smart AI Svelte documentation to ship faster
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Sveltron by
Sveltron
was hunted by
Hugo Duprez
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
Hugo Duprez
. Featured on May 29th, 2023.
Sveltron
is not rated yet. This is Sveltron's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report