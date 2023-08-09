Products
Svelte DevTools+
Svelte DevTools+
Unlock the full power of Svelte!
Svelte DevTools+ offers dynamic component hierarchy visualization, state inspection, and time travel debugging for Svelte apps. It records states, enabling seamless jumps to prior states, enhancing workflow and reducing debugging time.
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Svelte DevTools+
Demystify the journey to product-market fit
About this launch
Svelte DevTools+
Unlock the full power of Svelte!
Svelte DevTools+ by
Svelte DevTools+
was hunted by
Laura Glass-Johnston
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Laura Glass-Johnston
,
Alex Vranas
,
Francis Espinoza
,
Janice Chu
and
Maciej Małecki
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
Svelte DevTools+
is not rated yet. This is Svelte DevTools+'s first launch.
