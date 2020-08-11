Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rachel Lea
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! @joshuarcher and I built Sutra to empower the thousands of instructors who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. As a yoga instructor myself for 3+ years, I made $15.50 teaching a yoga studio in LA. Our instructors make that from 1 booking on Sutra. Sutra builds the technology for you to take classes with real people who shout-out your name, know your birthday and tell you what their living room smells like. We're building tools so instructors can build their own brand and community without direct affiliation with a big box studio or gym. Are you planning on going back to the gym when things open up or would you rather take a live class with your favorite instructor at home?
I'll workout from home - gyms are COVID infested
I'm a coding potato
Give me a vaccine and I'll think about it
Get me back in the gym already
UpvoteShare4 Answers
Maker
AMA about being an instructor or running a virtual studio
UpvoteShare
Maker
Some trainers to keep you moving at home... Get swole with Graylon 💪: https://priimefitness.com Stay flexy with Pixie 🤸♀️: https://pixieacia.com Namaste with Lauren 🧘♀️: https://namasweatfitness.com
UpvoteShare