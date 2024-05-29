Launches
Sign in
Sutāto
Sutāto
Play and downloads NES and Gameboy games on IOS
Sutāto is the only emulator crafted specifically for playing and downloading NES and Gameboy games on your iPhone and iPad. You can read wiki pages of NES games and soon Gameboy games, download games directly from the app, and use controllers.
Launched in
Retro Games
Games
Apple
by
Sutāto
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
Sutāto by
Sutāto
was hunted by
Valentin D
in
. Made by
Valentin D
. Featured on May 30th, 2024.
Sutāto
is not rated yet. This is Sutāto's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#91
