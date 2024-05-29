Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sutāto
Sutāto

Sutāto

Play and downloads NES and Gameboy games on IOS

Payment Required
Sutāto is the only emulator crafted specifically for playing and downloading NES and Gameboy games on your iPhone and iPad. You can read wiki pages of NES games and soon Gameboy games, download games directly from the app, and use controllers.
Launched in
Retro Games
Games
Apple
 by
Sutāto
About this launch
Sutāto
SutātoPlay and downloads NES and Gameboy games on IOS
0
reviews
4
followers
Sutāto by
Sutāto
was hunted by
Valentin D
in Retro Games, Games, Apple. Made by
Valentin D
. Featured on May 30th, 2024.
Sutāto
is not rated yet. This is Sutāto's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#91