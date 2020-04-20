Discussion
One of the eight companies we selected to launch at SuperConf 2020 to compete for a $20k grand prize - Sustalytics was created by a former H&M exec to combat the massive environmental waste associated with burning unsold merchandise. Since SuperConf had to be cancelled due to COVID - we moved their launch to a digital launch. We'll be launching new companies each day for the rest of this week and all of next week! Go to https://superconf.com/companies if you'd like to learn more.
Nice! Can you share more KPIs to prove your model?
@alexeidos thanks yes we have proven +20% revenue, +18% sell through, -23% overstock for another of our clients Quest
Does this also work for Small businesses or is it only for Large companies?
@olivier_javier_k_medina YES! We LOVE small businesses and with the platform we are now able to give them our support too 🙌🏻