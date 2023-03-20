Products
Sustainability Goals AI

Generate sustainability goals for your company with ChatGPT

GreenGoalsAI allows you to create your own sustainability goals for your company in a matter of minutes.
Launched in Climate Tech by
Sustainability Goals AI
About this launch
Sustainability Goals AI by
Sustainability Goals AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Climate Tech. Made by
Vytautas Sabal
,
Pijus Peckaitis
and
Eva C
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
Upvotes
85
Comments
53
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#19