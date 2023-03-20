Products
Sustainability Goals AI
Ranked #3 for today
Sustainability Goals AI
Generate sustainability goals for your company with ChatGPT
GreenGoalsAI allows you to create your own sustainability goals for your company in a matter of minutes.
Launched in
Climate Tech
by
Sustainability Goals AI
About this launch
0
reviews
93
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Climate Tech
. Made by
Vytautas Sabal
,
Pijus Peckaitis
and
Eva C
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Sustainability Goals AI's first launch.
Upvotes
85
Comments
53
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#19
