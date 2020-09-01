  1. Home
SUSSIO

Spotify for your taste buds

SUSSIO is the first taste-driven marketplace to match the best emerging food & beverage products with consumers, based on their taste preferences. Think Spotify for your taste buds. We better connect consumers with brands and their makers.
discussion
8 Reviews5.0/5
Mikawl LimCo-Founder at BallotView
Love to see the brands on there- lets get some YUM YUMS
Phil Chen
Maker
@mikawl thank you!
Daniel Lee
🎈
Really interesting concept. My girlfriend and I have been trying to discover different Asian alcohols that we want to try out given our love for Makgeolli and Sake. We ended up coming across SUSSIO and were able to try out MAKKU and Nankai Shochu through their recommendations. Definitely going to keep my eye out on SUSSIO for further recommendations for other alcoholic beverages, really helpful for my growing collection of taste tests for emerging alcohol brands! Might have to try some of the keto-friendly snacks next!
Phil Chen
Maker
@dkjlee95 Glad to hear! We have some exciting partnerships with some pre-launch Asian alcohol brands coming in the near future! Stay tuned for some new flavors :)
Matt Murray
🎈
It's been great to connect with founders and do private tastings during the pandemic. Sussio has a great curation of products and is always partnering with some awesome new brands!
Phil Chen
Maker
@matt_murray2 Thank you! It's been great seeing you at our virtual tastings :)
Kevin Gong
🎈
Love using SUSSIO so far and excited to see what’s next! Feels like a modern way to evaluate new brands, seeing past traditional marketing to get real reviews from real people
Phil Chen
Maker
@gong thanks Kevin! Appreciate the words. Yes, our goal is to help consumers suss out the marketing and packaging and focus on the actual quality and flavors of each product. We've had too many bad experiences where we got sold on beautifully packaged products only to learn that the flavors of the products themselves weren't good at all
Craig Ng
🎈
Cool way to get exposure to brands I would never have heard about otherwise. The virtual tastings have really helped to humanize the discovery process and learn more about the people behind these products!
Jennifer Lo
🎈
@craigng i second that!
Phil Chen
Maker
@craigng love this!
