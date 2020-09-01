discussion
8 Reviews
Mikawl LimCo-Founder at BallotView
Love to see the brands on there- lets get some YUM YUMS
Really interesting concept. My girlfriend and I have been trying to discover different Asian alcohols that we want to try out given our love for Makgeolli and Sake. We ended up coming across SUSSIO and were able to try out MAKKU and Nankai Shochu through their recommendations. Definitely going to keep my eye out on SUSSIO for further recommendations for other alcoholic beverages, really helpful for my growing collection of taste tests for emerging alcohol brands! Might have to try some of the keto-friendly snacks next!
It's been great to connect with founders and do private tastings during the pandemic. Sussio has a great curation of products and is always partnering with some awesome new brands!
@matt_murray2 Thank you! It's been great seeing you at our virtual tastings :)
Love using SUSSIO so far and excited to see what’s next! Feels like a modern way to evaluate new brands, seeing past traditional marketing to get real reviews from real people
@gong thanks Kevin! Appreciate the words. Yes, our goal is to help consumers suss out the marketing and packaging and focus on the actual quality and flavors of each product. We've had too many bad experiences where we got sold on beautifully packaged products only to learn that the flavors of the products themselves weren't good at all
Cool way to get exposure to brands I would never have heard about otherwise. The virtual tastings have really helped to humanize the discovery process and learn more about the people behind these products!
