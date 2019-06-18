Ask
Suspicious Site Reporter
Suspicious Site Reporter
Report suspicious sites to Google
Web App
Chrome Extensions
+ 2
Extension for reporting suspicious sites to Safe Browsing.
Help protect web users by reporting suspicious sites you see in Chrome to Google Safe Browsing.
Featured
9 minutes ago
Google now lets you flag deceptive sites with a new Chrome extensions
Google today launched a new Chrome extension that allows you to flag suspicious sites for inclusion in the company's Safe Browsing index, which is used by Chrome and a number of third-party browsers. In addition, Google is also launching a new warning in Chrome that puts up a roadblock before...
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Feel like this should've been made by Google a while ago.
9 minutes ago
