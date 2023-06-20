website traffic analysis, self-hosted by you, no cookies. See what parts of your landingpage have been seen by your visitors, track runtime errors, use a sankey diagram to find your best customer group
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I want to add some more features like a heatmap, where most users have clicked, which page was zoomed to be readable on small devices and a page-flow diagram to see how the website is used.
What do you want to see on the dashboard ?"