Susan

Super simple website analytics

website traffic analysis, self-hosted by you, no cookies. See what parts of your landingpage have been seen by your visitors, track runtime errors, use a sankey diagram to find your best customer group
Launched in
Analytics
A/B Testing
Marketing
Susan
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I want to add some more features like a heatmap, where most users have clicked, which page was zoomed to be readable on small devices and a page-flow diagram to see how the website is used. What do you want to see on the dashboard ?"

Susan
Susan
Susan
Susan
was hunted by
Achim S
in Analytics, A/B Testing, Marketing. Made by
Achim S
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
Susan
is not rated yet. This is Susan's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-