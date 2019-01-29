Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Surveyval

Surveyval

Unlock actionable insights for your product

get it

Surveyval gives SaaS businesses the actionable insights they need to find their best customers and create a better product.

Reviews

Francesco Di Lorenzo
Fabrizio Rinaldi
francesco marassi
 
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Francesco Di Lorenzo
    Francesco Di LorenzoFull-stack developer
    Pros: 

    Super-easy setup
    Industry-standard surveys that give you actionable insights
    Powerful segmentation feature

    Cons: 

    It would be cool to have more standard surveys to choose from or to be able to create custom surveys

    I used SurveyVal to decide where we should take https://www.boxysuite.com/ next and we got hundreds of actionable responses from customers within days. Highly recommended.

    Francesco Di Lorenzo has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  • Fabrizio Rinaldi
    Fabrizio Rinaldifilmmaker
    Pros: 

    Great insights on how users engage with your app
    Clean, easy to read dashboard
    Helps finding out your product strengths/weaknesses

    Cons: 

    Nothing in particular

    Have been using this in beta and it's incredibly valuable. I was a little skeptic and leaned toward just asking our users some custom questions, but having a thought-out dashboard that gives you real insights about how users engage with your apps/service makes a huge difference. Thanks Manuel for this awesome tool 🙏

    Fabrizio Rinaldi has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Kevin William David
Kevin William David
Makers
Manuel Frigerio
Manuel Frigerio
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Manuel Frigerio
Manuel FrigerioMakerPro@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
Hi Hunters! 👋 I'm Manuel, the founder of Surveyval. Surveyval comes from my 7+ years experience running companies and doing customer development. I noticed that lots of companies don't do any customer development, whether because they don't know how to do it or don't know how to use the results. Unfortunately that means that they often end up building features nobody wants and wasting lots of money targeting the wrong people. In a context where 9 startups out of 10 fail, I felt like we could do better. Then I read this article by @rahulvohra where he explains how they were able to achieve product/market fit in a few months by asking the right questions and analysing the results correctly. It was great to see how they had managed to turn something so complicated into something so simple. However, I felt that that didn't really help the average online businesses achieve the same results. This is where Surveyval comes into play. Surveyval is a customer development tool that gives companies the actionable insights they need to find their best customers and create a better product. 🛠 How it works You sign up and create a survey with one click. The survey has been designed by us to collect the most useful information. Then you share the survey link with your users and that's it. Surveyval removes all the guesswork and automatically generates easy-to-understand reports with actionable insights that you can use immediately. 🔍 What type of insights do I get with Surveyval? Surveyval's reports contain dozens of insights, but the most important are: - which segments love your product the most - who are your best customers - why they love your product - which features make your users upgrade - what you should build next You can also see the a demo report here. What is the difference between Surveyval and Typeform/Google Forms/etc? When you use services like Typeform or Google Forms you're supposed to know how to create a survey and interpret the results. Surveyval removes all the guesswork by creating industry-standard customer development surveys and automatically extracting insights from the responses. What's the matter with the name? The name comes from a conversation between Me and a friend in which we both agreed that companies that don't know their customers die. (Hence the name Surveyval, a mashup of the words "Survival" and "Survey". I know, it's a bad joke 😅). Go and take a look by yourself: https://surveyval.app and vote if you like it. 🎁 I've also prepared some special gifts as a Thank you! Special Gift #1: We are offering a limited Lifetime deal for just $39. It's valid for today only 😱 Special Gift #2: We are running a giveaway where we'll extract 5 random people and give them a Free Lifetime Pro account. You can enter the giveaway by simply clicking on the bottom right corner button.
Upvote (1)·