Surveyval gives SaaS businesses the actionable insights they need to find their best customers and create a better product.
Reviews
- Pros:
Super-easy setup
Industry-standard surveys that give you actionable insights
Powerful segmentation featureCons:
It would be cool to have more standard surveys to choose from or to be able to create custom surveys
I used SurveyVal to decide where we should take https://www.boxysuite.com/ next and we got hundreds of actionable responses from customers within days. Highly recommended.Francesco Di Lorenzo has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Great insights on how users engage with your app
Clean, easy to read dashboard
Helps finding out your product strengths/weaknessesCons:
Nothing in particular
Have been using this in beta and it's incredibly valuable. I was a little skeptic and leaned toward just asking our users some custom questions, but having a thought-out dashboard that gives you real insights about how users engage with your apps/service makes a huge difference. Thanks Manuel for this awesome tool 🙏Fabrizio Rinaldi has used this product for one month.