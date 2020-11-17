discussion
Nick Freiling
MakerFounder/CEO, PeopleFish
Hi everyone! I'm SUPER excited to share SurveySays with you all. There is truly nothing else like it 🎉 The best Founders, Marketers, Designers and Developers know that good decisions require good data. The most successful people in ANY field are those with the best information about what people want. SurveySays makes it easy to get this kind of information right from the source -- to survey 300 REAL PEOPLE that fit your target market, and get answers in less than 24 HOURS! THREE STEPS - Ask up to three questions -- anything you want - Target your questions to the right audience (by gender, age, & country) - Click "Launch" & get 300 answers from REAL PEOPLE in less than 24 hours EXAMPLE QUESTIONS: Who do you plan to vote for? Which color do you like better on a car? Which of these shoe brands do you prefer? How often do you shop at outlet malls? Would you buy a politically-themed phone case? That's it! No more guessing ever again. Would love your feedback! -Nick
