Surge - anonymous P2P on steroids

bruce li
HunterCo-Founder of NKN.org
Surge is a new alternative to Bit Torrent, claiming to be 100% secure, 100% decentralized, and 100% anonymous. And the client and network are both 100% open sourced and owned by the community: so full transparency and no adware or malware. It has a modern and sleek user interface, and very fast in downloading large files across the globe. Please give it a try!
Interesting! I remember that there were a few decentralised file sharing tools based on Blockstack. I love the sleek UI design :D
@andrew_cho thank you for taking your time to check us out and your kind words! Much appreciated.
Don't forget to visit our landing page (https://surge.rule110.io) and read a bit more about Surge and NKN!