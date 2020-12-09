  1. Home
Surge - anonymous P2P on steroids

100% decentralized & secure P2P file sharing client

Surge is a p2p file-sharing app designed to utilize blockchain technologies to enable 100% anonymous and secure file transfers. Surge is end-to-end encrypted, decentralized and open source.
Open beta is now open!
bruce li
Hunter
Co-Founder of NKN.org
Surge is a new alternative to Bit Torrent, claiming to be 100% secure, 100% decentralized, and 100% anonymous. And the client and network are both 100% open sourced and owned by the community: so full transparency and no adware or malware. It has a modern and sleek user interface, and very fast in downloading large files across the globe. Please give it a try!
Younghwi Cho
Co-founder and designer at HUNT
Interesting! I remember that there were a few decentralised file sharing tools based on Blockstack. I love the sleek UI design :D
Mutsi
Maker
@andrew_cho thank you for taking your time to check us out and your kind words! Much appreciated.
Andrew
Maker
UI Knight
Don't forget to visit our landing page (https://surge.rule110.io) and read a bit more about Surge and NKN!
