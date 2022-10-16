Products
Surge
the easiest to use anonymous p2p filesharing app
Surge is a p2p filesharing app designed to utilize blockchain technologies to enable 100% anonymous file transfers. Surge is end-to-end encrypted, decentralized and open source.
Tech
,
Blockchain
Surge
About this launch
Surge
the easiest to use anonymous p2p filesharing app
Surge by
Surge
Mutsi
Tech
,
Blockchain
Mutsi
Andrew Tawking
Christian Busch
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Surge
is not rated yet. This is Surge's first launch.
