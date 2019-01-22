Surfboard is the easiest way to see what's going on around you!
Discover people, events, and so much more in your area!
Share your awesome videos with other Surfers in a 1-15 mile radius!
Reviews
- Pros:
its a really helpful app and it shows you whats going on around you based in 1-15 miles radius!Cons:
none
People have no clue what is happening around them, so surfboard is building the app that shows whats going on in your surrounding. Easily record a short clip. post it to the app and people nearby can interact with your video!Hirbod Bigvand has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Awesome idea and very easy to use. I love how I can see everything going on around me! No other platform gives me the same experience.Cons:
none
I have found people and events around me and have truly been able to explore my local community! Get Surfing!Brandon Gardere has used this product for one month.