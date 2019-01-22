Log InSign up
Surfboard

Easiest way to see what's going on around you!

Surfboard is the easiest way to see what's going on around you!

Discover people, events, and so much more in your area!

Share your awesome videos with other Surfers in a 1-15 mile radius!

Hirbod Bigvand
Brandon Gardere
 
Helpful
  • Hirbod Bigvand
    Hirbod BigvandFounder and CEO of Surfboard
    Pros: 

    its a really helpful app and it shows you whats going on around you based in 1-15 miles radius!

    Cons: 

    none

    People have no clue what is happening around them, so surfboard is building the app that shows whats going on in your surrounding. Easily record a short clip. post it to the app and people nearby can interact with your video!

    Hirbod Bigvand has used this product for one month.
  • Brandon Gardere
    Brandon Gardere
    Pros: 

    Awesome idea and very easy to use. I love how I can see everything going on around me! No other platform gives me the same experience.

    Cons: 

    none

    I have found people and events around me and have truly been able to explore my local community! Get Surfing!

    Brandon Gardere has used this product for one month.
