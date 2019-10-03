Log InSign up
Surface Pro 7

A new, more powerful Surface Pro

The 12.3" touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop that’s ultra-light and versatile — Surface Pro 7 is your endlessly adaptable partner now with faster processing and more connections — plus all-day battery life.¹
Hands on: Hands on: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 reviewThe brand new Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft is, surprisingly, no longer the company's flagship Surface product. That prestigious title now belongs to the newfangled, ARM-based Surface Pro X. Instead, what we have now is supposed to be Microsoft's more affordable alternative to that, and it's purely another improvement in power over the previous generation ...
How to choose between the Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7If you're ready to buy a new Surface Pro tablet right now - perhaps because they've finally got USB-C ports instead of needing to charge and sling data over a proprietary Surface Connect cable - Should you nab the Surface Pro X with its new Qualcomm processor?
